DESTRUCTION Announce North America Under Attack 2017 Tour With Direct Support From WARBRINGER, JUNGLE ROT

Legendary German thrashers, Destruction, have announced the North American Under Attack 2017 tour. The trek will begin in Oakland, CA on May 22nd and hit 19 cities including Chicago, New York, and Atlanta before concluding in Los Angles at The Regent Theater on June 11th. Direct support will come from both Los Angeles thrash metallers Warbringer and Wisconsin death metallers Jungle Rot.

Mastermind Schmier states: “The Under Attack tour will finally come to North America. Sorry for the little delay, but it has been a busy and successful run so far in other countries and we are looking forward to bringing it to North America. With Warbringer and Jungle Rot, we are bringing two crushing bands that are friends and fit very well on this old-school billing.

“America was never easy to tour for foreign thrash bands, and that’s why it’s always special for us. You just never know when it’s going to be the last time as it is not going to get easier in the future. So come out to thrash and party with us and of course the set list will feature a lot of 80’s classics as we as we are working on Thrash Anthems II at the moment. See you in the pit! "

Joining the bands as openers are Hellbender and Demons Withing who will split the tour.

Tour dates:

May

22 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA*

23 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR*

24 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA*

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO*

27 - Aftershock - Kansas City, MO*

28 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL**

29 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI**

30 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON**

31 - L'Astral - Montreal, QC**

June

1 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY**

2 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY**

3 - Emerson theater - Indianapolis, IN**

4 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA**

5 - Haven Lounge - Orlando, FL **

7 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX*

8 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX*

9 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM*

10 - Joe's Grotto - Phoenix, AZ*

11 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA*

* Hellbender opening

** Demons Within opening

Destruction has joined forces with PledgeMusic to launch a pre-order campaign in support of their upcoming album Thrash Anthems II, an exclusive self-supported release from the band. Fans can pre-order the album in digital and CD form now on Destruction’s campaign page. The leaders in direct-to-fan platforms, PledgeMusic allows artists to get more personal with their fans, offering pledgers updates straight from the band and items not available anywhere else.

A follow-up to 2007's Thrash Anthems, the new album will re-animate another batch of classics including: “United By Hatred”, “Confused Mind”, and “The Ritual”. For Thrash Anthems II, Destruction is calling on their loyal fans through PledgeMusic to help them create the record and contribute to the band's epic history.

Pledgers who pre-order the album will receive an AccessPass which will give them early access to a digital download of the full album before anyone else; plus exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and sneak peeks into the recording process available only through PledgeMusic. Fans will also be able to pledge on special merchandise and one-of-a-kind experiences. These include: a signed set list; handwritten lyric sheet; a signed pressing of the original vinyl; dinner with the band; the opportunity to attend a live rehearsal or stop by the studio for a day; an original stage backdrop; a signed Ibanez Destroyer Bass from 1985; and many more.

(Photo - Destruction Facebook)