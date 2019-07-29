DESTRUCTION - Born To Perish Track-By-Track Commentary Part 1; Video

German thrashers Destruction will release their 17th studio album, Born To Perish, on August 9 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch Part 1 of a track-by-track commentary video series, below:

Born To Perish was recorded in January and February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .

The stunning cover art was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more. He has also produced a trailer where you can follow the creation of the artwork. Watch below.

Tracklist:

"Born To Perish"

"Inspired By Death"

"Betrayal"

"Rotten"

"Filthy Wealth"

"Butchered For Life"

"Tyrants Of The Netherworld"

"We Breed Evil"

"Fatal Flight 17"

"Ratcatcher"

Bonus:

"Hellbound"

"Betrayal" video:

"Betrayal" guitar play through video:

"Born To Perish" visualizer:

"Born To Perish" drum playthrough video:

Artwork trailer:

Teaser/song snippets:

Road To Born To Perish, Part 1: The New Lineup:

Road To Born To Perish, Part 2: Songwriting & Production

Road To Born To Perish, Part 3: Album Concept & Artwork:

(Photo - Liné Hammett)