DESTRUCTION - Born To Perish Winterslaughter 2019 Tour Trailer Posted
November 23, 2019, 41 minutes ago
German thrash legends Destruction have posted the following update:
"The Born To Perish winter slaughter shows are the first full headlining shows for the new record and in the same time the last concerts of this crazy year 2019!
We hope to see many of you out there to celebrate Born To Perish, thrash metal and our history with us! Our friends of the revitalized death thrash commando Final Breath are a great opener on these nights of German old school brutality!
Join the pit or you are off the grid!"
Tour dates are as follows:
December
3 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
4 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
5 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrák Music Club
6 - Chrudim, Chech Republic - R Klub
7 - Balingen, Germany - Crazy X-Mas
Destruction recently announced that they will be joining forces with Dutch death/thrash monsters Legion Of The Damned, Greek thrash metal maniacs Suicidal Angels, and German death-thrashers Final Breath to tour Europe.
Destruction singer / bassist Schmier comments: "Yeah - the Thrash Alliance is coming with a BANG! We are delighted to headline this strong billing of blistering steel! All the bands have put out really forceful records lately and are right down our alley, when it comes to uniqueness, live power & cool lads. Destruction will present a remarkable new setlist with classics and of course some of the brand-new slashers from Born To Perish! Come out & THRASH with us maniacs!
"Yes, this is only center Europe for now, but UK & Ireland, South Europe, East Europe and Scandinavia will be announced in a later packages of our word-run! Same with the rest of the planet, so don t worry we will try our best to go EVERYWHERE where fans wanna see us!"
Confirmed dates:
February
13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
15 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
17 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
19 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool
20 - Roeselare, Belgium - Trax
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kultur Palast
22 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum
23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
25 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum
26 - Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic - Klub Mír
27 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Šeříkovka
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
29 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
March
1 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
(Photo - Liné Hammett)