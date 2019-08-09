DESTRUCTION Debuts Official Visualizer For New Song "Inspired By Death"

German thrashers Destruction have released an official visualizer for the song "Inspired By Death", featured on their 17th studio album, Born To Perish, out now via Nuclear Blast. Oder the album here, and watch the new clip below

Born To Perish was recorded in January and February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .

The stunning cover art was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more.

Tracklist:

"Born To Perish"

"Inspired By Death"

"Betrayal"

"Rotten"

"Filthy Wealth"

"Butchered For Life"

"Tyrants Of The Netherworld"

"We Breed Evil"

"Fatal Flight 17"

"Ratcatcher"

Bonus:

"Hellbound"

"Inspired By Death" visualizer:

"Betrayal" video:

"Born To Perish" visualizer:

(Photo - Liné Hammett)