DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Announces Calgary Clinic / Workshop

Destruction drummer Randy Black has issued the following update:

"The last but certainly not the least - I'm very happy to announce a third drum clinic in March. Looking forward to going back to Calgary and seeing some old friends and making some new ones!"

Black's workshp schedule is currently as follows:

March

8 - Edmonton, Alberta - Long & McQuade

9 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Long & McQuade

21 - Calgary, Alberta - Long & McQuade

Destruction have joined forces with Dutch death/thrash monsters Legion Of The Damned, Greek thrash metal maniacs Suicidal Angels, and German death-thrashers Final Breath to tour Europe. A video trailer can be found below.

Remaining dates:

February

29 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

March

1 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club