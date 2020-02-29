DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Announces Calgary Clinic / Workshop
Destruction drummer Randy Black has issued the following update:
"The last but certainly not the least - I'm very happy to announce a third drum clinic in March. Looking forward to going back to Calgary and seeing some old friends and making some new ones!"
Black's workshp schedule is currently as follows:
March
8 - Edmonton, Alberta - Long & McQuade
9 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Long & McQuade
21 - Calgary, Alberta - Long & McQuade
Destruction have joined forces with Dutch death/thrash monsters Legion Of The Damned, Greek thrash metal maniacs Suicidal Angels, and German death-thrashers Final Breath to tour Europe. A video trailer can be found below.
Remaining dates:
February
29 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
March
1 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club