DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Announces Edmonton Clinic / Workshop

Destruction drummer Randy Black, who is Canadian but lives in Germany, has checked in with the following update:

"I am especially happy to announce this clinic/drum workshop date and to be going back home to Edmonton where it all started for me with drumming! Looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and meeting some new ones! Big thank you to Peter Marunzak at Pearl Canada and the other great companies that support me for their assistance in making this happen! See you soon!"

Destruction have joined forces with Dutch death/thrash monsters Legion Of The Damned, Greek thrash metal maniacs Suicidal Angels, and German death-thrashers Final Breath to tour Europe. A video trailer can be found below.

Remaining dates:

February

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kultur Palast

22 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum

23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

25 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum

26 - Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic - Klub Mír

27 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Šeříkovka

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

March

1 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club