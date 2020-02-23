DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Announces Vancouver Clinic / Workshop
February 23, 2020, an hour ago
Destruction drummer Randy Black has checked in with a new update:
"Second Canadian clinic date! Very happy to be going back to what was my home for the better chunk of a decade! It's where I got my international touring career started with Annihilator and Bif Naked! Hope to see some familiar faces!"
Black's workshp schedule is currently as follows:
March
8 - Edmonton, Alberta - Long & McQuade
9 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Long & McQuade
Destruction have joined forces with Dutch death/thrash monsters Legion Of The Damned, Greek thrash metal maniacs Suicidal Angels, and German death-thrashers Final Breath to tour Europe. A video trailer can be found below.
Remaining dates:
February
23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
25 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum
26 - Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic - Klub Mír
27 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Šeříkovka
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
29 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
March
1 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club