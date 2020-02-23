DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Announces Vancouver Clinic / Workshop

Destruction drummer Randy Black has checked in with a new update:

"Second Canadian clinic date! Very happy to be going back to what was my home for the better chunk of a decade! It's where I got my international touring career started with Annihilator and Bif Naked! Hope to see some familiar faces!"

Black's workshp schedule is currently as follows:

March

8 - Edmonton, Alberta - Long & McQuade

9 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Long & McQuade

Destruction have joined forces with Dutch death/thrash monsters Legion Of The Damned, Greek thrash metal maniacs Suicidal Angels, and German death-thrashers Final Breath to tour Europe. A video trailer can be found below.

Remaining dates:

February

23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

25 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum

26 - Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic - Klub Mír

27 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Šeříkovka

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

March

1 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club