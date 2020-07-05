DESTRUCTION - Fan-Filmed Video From July 4th Surprise Show In Pratteln, Switzerland Posted

Because some countries in Europe have eased restrictions around live events during the COVID-19 pandemic, German thrash legends Destruction were able to perform a special show at the famous Z7 club in Pratteln, Switzerland on July 4th. Tickets were very limited due to governmental restrictions.

Check out fan-filmed video from the show below.

To celebrate the occasion, the German thrash titans released a new live video from their live album Born To Thrash - Live In Germany. Check it out below:

Destruction released the digital version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany last month. The physical version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany comes July 17, with a world map, the fans named the destination of their very first Destruction concert in a previously launched campaign. The album will be available within the digipak and vinyl-version in black, red, transparent and picture vinyl.

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

Tracklisting:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"