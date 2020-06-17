DESTRUCTION Frontman SCHMIER On Drive-In Concerts - "I Don't Want To Rip My Fans Off With Shit Like This"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to bassist/vocalist Schmier Destruction on June 16 via Zoom. Schmier spoke about their new live album Born To Thrash, drive-in concerts, lockdown and more. Watch below.

In this excerpt, Schmier discusses the concept of drive-in concerts: "No, no, no, I am not playing for cars, it feels wrong, if this is the last resort to play live shows to cars I might think about it, at the moment no way. it is not working for metal, metal people have to move and want to feel the bass. These auto concerts the music is on your radio, on your stereo on your car, there is no PA system. It's not a live impression, you sit in your car. I understand people are doing this now because they are desperate but not for Destruction, we had the offer but I don't want to rip my fans off with shit like this."

According to Nuclear Blast, because some some countries in Europe have eased restrictions around live events during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a light on the horizon for limited capacity live shows. After negotiations with the famous Z7 club in Pratteln, Switzerland, Destruction have announced their first show on July 4, together with Poltergeist and another support act to be announced soon.

Tickets are very limited due to governmental restrictions. Get yours here.

Schmier comments: "We did not expect this to happen so soon, but of course it is really amazing for us to play again. We all had some tough months! We are truly honored to be invited by one of the best live venues in Europe, the Z7 is simply legendary! Great to have our brothers from Poltergeist on board, this will be a night to remember that is for sure! We hope the fans are as excited as we are about this, let‘s make history together!"

Destruction have released the second video, "Nailed To The Cross", from the upcoming release, Born To Thrash - Live In Germany, out July 17. Check it out below.below.

Frontman Schmier comments: "'Nailed to the Cross' is one of the newer generation Destruction songs that we could never take off our setlist. It became a fan favorite right away and is one of those songs that never get old, especially live.The crowd at the Partysan festival that day, gave us a great welcome – I hope you enjoy a bit of the festival atmosphere that we will all be missing this year!"

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

Tracklisting:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"