DESTRUCTION Frontman SCHMIER Talks Politics - "I Don't Believe In My F@#king President As Much As I Don't Believe In Yours"; Video
March 27, 2018, 2 hours ago
BangerTV spoke with Destruction singer Schmier aboard the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise back in February. In the video below, he talks about loving thrash, hating government, and the irony of being an anti-capitalist playing a cruise ship.
Destruction perform next on April 13th at Mao Live House in Beijing, China. Find the band's live itinerary here.