DESTRUCTION Frontman SCHMIER Talks Receiving Financial Assistance During Coronavirus Pandemic - "Luckily, The German Government Has Been Offering Some Help With Small Businesses"

During a new interviuew with Scars And Guitars, Destruction frontman Schmier revealed the band has received financial assistance to keep the band afloat during the Coronavirus pandemic. He explains:

"We've been really scared to death when all of the shows got canceled, because we basically make our money with live shows. Nowadays, when physical sales are down and people are streaming, there's not enough money coming in from an album, so we have to play live. Luckily, the German government has been offering some help with small businesses. As Destruction is a company, we got emergency help. The process has been quick and less bureaucratic than normal in Germany, because it's a very bureaucratic country here. Everything takes time, and a lot of applications that you have to fill out, but this was actually quite fast, like they promised everybody, and I think that really helps us at this moment now to survive."

Check out the complete interview here.

Back in March, the German federal government stepped in with a sweeping aid package for the country’s creative and cultural sectors. According to a press release shared by the ministry of culture and reports in the German press, a staggering €50 billion ($54 billion US) in backing will be provided specifically to small businesses and freelancers, including those from the cultural, creative, and media sectors.

The news from the ministry came less than two weeks after Germany first made its promise of support. “We know the hardships, we know the desperation,” said culture minister Monika Grütters in the statement. “The cultural sector in particular is characterized by a high proportion of self-employed people who now have problems with their livelihoods.” She said that the federal government is “wholly aware” of the importance of the creative industries, adding that “help is coming as quickly and with as little bureaucracy as possible!”

Read more here.

Destruction recently released their all-new live-album Born To Thrash - Live in Germany in a digital version, to deliver the live festival atmosphere we actually miss, right to the fans.

Schmier calls it the "most spontaneous idea, we ever realized“. To experience the bands actual lineup within the recent situation, Destruction's last Party.San show was recorded and perpetuated on a brand-new live-album.

To mark this special occasion, the band releases a live video for "Curse The Gods". Schmier states, "'Curse The Gods' is the first of the three video clips that we will release until the album is out physically in July! There is no better opener for a Destruction show, and the song and its lyrics are still a true classic! Still one of my faves to play live, even after all those years! We made it possible for the fans to already stream this record now and not like usual on the release day of the physical product in some months. Production and promotion normally takes several weeks but unusual times need unusual measures! Nothing is like a LIVE show and we all are missing it!”

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions is now active. Pre-order Born To Thrash - Live In Germany here. Download/ Stream it here.

They have revealed the tracklist for the album, which is as follows:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"