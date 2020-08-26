DESTRUCTION Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming "Back To Thrash" Shows With Special Guests BURNING WITCHES

German thrash legends, Destruction, have released a video trailer for their upcoming Back To Thrash shows, taking place in September with special guests, Burning Witches.

Destruction singer and band leader Schmier comments: “We are excited to play some socially distanced shows with the amazing Burning Witches in September! Yes it is challenging to try new ways, the shows are different and the promo is last minute because of the circumstances but if we do not try we will not know what the future can bring. We all need some normality back and concerts are a part of that. We hope that the fans will take the chance to catch some live music again! See you at the gigs in Leipzig, Munich and Jaromer (Czech Republic).”

Burning Witches drummer Lala adds: “Touring with Destruction is a big dream for me, I am a long-time fan and I could never imagine that this would ever happen! We are looking forward to be a part of this and we are steamed up to hit the stage again! The WITCHES are back!”

Back To Thrash 2020 dates:

September

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Narodak

12 - München, Germany - Backstage (Two shows - Matinee + Evening)