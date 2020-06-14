DESTRUCTION - Limited Number Of Tickets Available For July 4th Surprise Show In Pratteln, Switzerland

According to Nuclear Blast, because some some countries in Europe have eased restrictions around live events during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a light on the horizon for limited capacity live shows. After negotiations with the famous Z7 club in Pratteln, Switzerland, Destruction is happy to announce their first show on July 4th, together with Poltergeist and another support act to be announced soon.

Tickets are very limited due to governmental restrictions. Get yours here.

Destruction vocalist Schmier comments: "We did not expect this to happen so soon, but of course it is really amazing for us to play again. We all had some tough months! We are truly honored to be invited by one of the best live venues in Europe, the Z7 is simply legendary! Great to have our brothers from Poltergeist on board, this will be a night to remember that is for sure! We hope the fans are as excited as we are about this, let‘s make history together!"

Tickets were still available at press time.

Destruction have released the second video, "Nailed To The Cross", from Born To Thrash - Live In Germany. Check it out below.below.

Frontman Schmier comments: "'Nailed to the Cross' is one of the newer generation Destruction songs that we could never take off our setlist. It became a fan favorite right away and is one of those songs that never get old, especially live.The crowd at the Partysan festival that day, gave us a great welcome – I hope you enjoy a bit of the festival atmosphere that we will all be missing this year!"

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

Tracklisting:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"