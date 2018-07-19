DESTRUCTION Officially Name RANDY BLACK As Their New Drummer

German thrash metal band Destruction officially welcome Randy Black (Annihilator, Primal Fear) into the fold, after a gruelling probation that involved an extensive tour and many shows around the globe. Randy will make his official debut as the band's new drummer at Wacken Open Air on August 3rd.

Mastermind Schmier states: "Many years ago, when Randy was still with Primal Fear and we were looking for a drummer, it was the first time we talked about Destruction's open drummer seat. But we did not wanna approach them at that time because of his obligation with good friends. Some years later he filled in for Vaaver on the American Tour with Sepultura because Vaaver became a father again at that time. So it was obvious for me, to pass the baton to Randy first this time. And he blew us all away with his tight, groovy and over the top drumming. He's also a very cool Canadian lad that lives in Germany for many years now - so it was a perfect match right away! Hell-come on board buddy!"

Guitarist Mike adds: "It's surely not easy to replace an outstanding drummer like Vaaver! But the show must go on, and Randy kicks in like a motherfucker... solid, groovy, heavy, humble... He's on fire!! Get prepared my friends."

Randy states: "After a recent successful tour of Asia, Australia and a handful of great festival shows I'm very happy to announce my position as the new drummer for the thrash metal legends Destruction! 35 years running! Try to wrap your head around that! I'm looking forward to continuing the Destruction legacy together with Schmier and Mike including plans of recording a kick ass new CD and touring the planet. I’m chomping at the bit to get out there and thrash for all you crazy metal heads on the road soon!“

Live dates:

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

September

8 - Beirut, Lebanon - Metal Fest

9 - Istanbul, Turkey - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş

16 - Limeira, Brazil - Bar da Montanha

20 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Mister Rock

21 - Brasília, Brazil - Toinha Brasil Show

22 - Manaus, Brazil - Teatro Manauara

23 - São Paulo, Brazil- Espaço 555

26 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán (with Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death)

27 - Puerto Montt, Chile - Kroovy Club

29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

30 - Neuquén, Argentina - Social Club

October

2 - Bogotá, Columbia - Ace of spades-club

3 - Cali, Columbia - Green Bird Club

4 - Medellín, Columbia - Cinema

6 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate México Metal Fest

7 - Tijuana, Mexico - BlackBox (with Infinitum Obscure)

9 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepper’s Club (with Dark Funeral)

20 - Roeselare, Belgium - Evil or Die Fest