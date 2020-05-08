DESTRUCTION Release "Curse The Gods" Live Video; Born To Thrash - Live In Germany Available Digitally Now

Today, the giants of german thrash metal, Destruction, release their all-new live-album Born To Thrash - Live in Germany in a digital version, to deliver the live festival atmosphere we actually miss, right to the fans.

Singer and bassist Schmier calls it the "most spontaneous idea, we ever realized“. To experience the bands actual lineup within the recent situation, Destruction's last Party.San show was recorded and perpetuated on a brand-new live-album.

To mark this special occasion, the band releases a live video for "Curse The Gods". Schmier states, "'Curse The Gods' is the first of the three video clips that we will release until the album is out physically in July! There is no better opener for a Destruction show, and the song and its lyrics are still a true classic! Still one of my faves to play live, even after all those years! We made it possible for the fans to already stream this record now and not like usual on the release day of the physical product in some months. Production and promotion normally takes several weeks but unusual times need unusual measures! Nothing is like a LIVE show and we all are missing it!”

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions start today. Pre-order Born To Thrash - Live In Germany here. Download/ Stream it here.

They have revealed the tracklist for the album, which is as follows:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"