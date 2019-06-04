DESTRUCTION Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Born To Perish"

Legendary German thrashers, Destruction, are gearing up for the release of their 17th studio album, Born To Perish, out on August 9 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here.

Today, drummer Randy Black has released a playthrough video for the record’s title track, "Born To Perish".

Randy states: "The clip of 'Born To Perish' was filmed during the drum recording sessions at my studio in Berlin this March! This song is especially cool for me because it started with me recording all the drum parts first then I sent the recording to the guys and they wrote the song around it! This is the final result of me nailing down the title track then in the end. I always try to come up with drum parts I’ve never recorded on any other CD before. On this track it’s the double kick pattern in the intro and middle part of the song. I hope you enjoy as much as I did! An amusing story about this clip is, that I was so concentrated on getting everything right with the recording and filming that i completely forgot I was wearing my reading glasses! Ha ha - how METAL is THAT!“

Born To Perish was recorded in January & February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .

The stunning cover art was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more. He has also produced a trailer where you can follow the creation of the artwork. Watch below.

Tracklist:

"Born To Perish"

"Inspired By Death"

"Betrayal"

"Rotten"

"Filthy Wealth"

"Butchered For Life"

"Tyrants Of The Netherworld"

"We Breed Evil"

"Fatal Flight 17"

"Ratcatcher"

Bonus:

"Hellbound"

"Born To Perish" visualizer:

Artwork trailer:

Teaser/song snippets: