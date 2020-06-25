DESTRUCTION Release New Album Trailer (Video); Additional Show In Switzerland Confirmed

Double strike of good news for Destruction fans: After their concert in Pratteln sold out within days, the German thrash legends announce a second show together with Poltergeist and Comaniac for July 3. Once again, the tickets are very limited due to governmental restrictions. Get yours here.

To put the cherry on the cake, Destruction have revealed a new album trailer for their Born To Thrash - Live In Germany album, in which Schmier remembers all his "first times" with the band. Check out his memories and anecdotes below:

Destruction released the digital version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany last month. The physical version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany comes July 17, with a world map, the fans named the destination of their very first Destruction concert in a previously launched campaign. The album will be available within the digipak and vinyl-version in black, red, transparent and picture vinyl.

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

