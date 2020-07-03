DESTRUCTION Release New Single "Born To Perish"; Official Live Video Streaming

Today is the day... Destruction ends their absence from the stage and tear down the legendary Z7 in Pratteln with two murderous shows, today and tomorrow. To celebrate this occasion, the German thrash titans release a new live video from their live album Born To Thrash - Live In Germany. Check it out below:

Destruction released the digital version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany last month. The physical version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany comes July 17, with a world map, the fans named the destination of their very first Destruction concert in a previously launched campaign. The album will be available within the digipak and vinyl-version in black, red, transparent and picture vinyl.

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

Tracklisting:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"