DESTRUCTION Release North American Market Video Trailer For Born To Thrash - Live In Germany

Back in May, German thrash metal legends Destruction released their all-new live-album Born To Thrash - Live in Germany in a digital version, to deliver the live festival atmosphere we actually miss, right to the fans.

Check out the official trailer for North America below.

Singer and bassist Schmier calls it the "most spontaneous idea, we ever realized." To experience the band's actual lineup within the recent situation, Destruction's last Party.San show was recorded and perpetuated on a brand-new live-album.

They tracklist for the album is as follows:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"