DESTRUCTION Release Official Live Video For "Nailed To The Cross"
June 5, 2020, an hour ago
Destruction have released the second video, "Nailed To The Cross", from Born To Thrash - Live In Germany. Check it out below.below.
Frontman Schmier comments: "'Nailed to the Cross' is one of the newer generation Destruction songs that we could never take off our setlist. It became a fan favorite right away and is one of those songs that never get old, especially live.The crowd at the Partysan festival that day, gave us a great welcome – I hope you enjoy a bit of the festival atmosphere that we will all be missing this year!"
The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.
Tracklisting:
"Curse The Gods"
"Nailed To The Cross"
"Born To Perish"
"Mad Butcher"
"Life Without Sense"
"Betrayal"
"Total Desaster"
"The Butcher Strikes Back"
"Thrash Till Death"
"Bestial Invasion"