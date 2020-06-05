DESTRUCTION Release Official Live Video For "Nailed To The Cross"

Destruction have released the second video, "Nailed To The Cross", from Born To Thrash - Live In Germany. Check it out below.below.

Frontman Schmier comments: "'Nailed to the Cross' is one of the newer generation Destruction songs that we could never take off our setlist. It became a fan favorite right away and is one of those songs that never get old, especially live.The crowd at the Partysan festival that day, gave us a great welcome – I hope you enjoy a bit of the festival atmosphere that we will all be missing this year!"

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

Tracklisting:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"