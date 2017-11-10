DESTRUCTION Release “United By Hatred” - The History Clip (Video)

German thrash legends, Destruction, release their new “best of old school" album, Thrash Anthems II, today (November 10th) via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album at this location, and check out a new video, “United By Hatred” - The History Clip, below:

In 2007, Destruction proved how successful re-recording some of their timeless classics and re-imagining history could be. The follow-up to 2007's Thrash Anthems is ready to rock the metal world and shows how fans can be part of both a band's history and future. For Thrash Anthems II, Destruction called upon on their loyal fans through PledgeMusic to help them create the record and contribute to the band's epic history.

Mastermind Schmier states: "As it is a part of our past to relaunch classic songs from our history with a fresh face and we had many demands on a Thrash Anthems continuation, we decided to do a second part of this re-animation of classic 80s Destruction material. For us it was important to chose the tracks with the fans and first when NB did not wanna do the album we decided to do a pledge campaign to raise the fonds for the production together with the diehards.

“To make a long story short, we know not everybody will like these new versions of those thrash evergreens (just listen to the originals then) but it was an important task for us to keep them alive for a whole new generation of metalheads that love those fresh and brutal new recordings. We are very happy now, that our label is finally releasing this collection of thrash classics. The vibe on this record is so vicious, noncommercial and has this 80s feeling with a even more aggressive edge and THAT is was made our THRASH so special, in the good old days and now!"

This stunning artwork was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more.

Thrash Anthems II tracklisting:

“Confused Mind”

“Black Mass”

“Frontbeast”

“Dissatisfied Existence”

“United By Hatred”

“The Ritual”

“Black Death”

“The Antichrist”

“Confound Games”

“Ripping You Off Blind”

“Satan's Vengeance”

Bonus track:

“Holiday in Cambodia” (Dead Kennedys Cover)

Thrash Anthems II medley:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2: