DESTRUCTION Release Video Trailer For Thrash Alliance 2020 Headline Tour With LEGION OF THE DAMNED, SUICIDAL ANGELS, FINAL BREATH

German thrashers, Destruction, will be joining forces with Dutch death/thrash monsters Legion Of The Damned, Greek thrash metal maniacs Suicidal Angels, and German death-thrashers Final Breath to tour Europe. A new video trailer can be found below.

Destruction singer / bassist Schmier comments: "Yeah - the Thrash Alliance is coming with a BANG! We are delighted to headline this strong billing of blistering steel! All the bands have put out really forceful records lately and are right down our alley, when it comes to uniqueness, live power & cool lads. Destruction will present a remarkable new setlist with classics and of course some of the brand-new slashers from Born To Perish! Come out & THRASH with us maniacs!

"Yes, this is only center Europe for now, but UK & Ireland, South Europe, East Europe and Scandinavia will be announced in a later packages of our word-run! Same with the rest of the planet, so don t worry we will try our best to go EVERYWHERE where fans wanna see us!"

Dates:

February

13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

15 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

17 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

19 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

20 - Roeselare, Belgium - Trax

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kultur Palast

22 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum

23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

25 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum

26 - Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic - Klub Mír

27 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Šeříkovka

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

March

1 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club