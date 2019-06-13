DESTRUCTION - Road To Born To Perish, Part 1: The New Lineup (Video)
June 13, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Legendary German thrashers, Destruction, are gearing up for the release of their 17th studio album, Born To Perish, out on August 9 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here.
A new trailer, Road To Born To Perish, Part 1: The New Lineup, can be seen below:
Born To Perish was recorded in January & February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .
The stunning cover art was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more. He has also produced a trailer where you can follow the creation of the artwork. Watch below.
Tracklist:
"Born To Perish"
"Inspired By Death"
"Betrayal"
"Rotten"
"Filthy Wealth"
"Butchered For Life"
"Tyrants Of The Netherworld"
"We Breed Evil"
"Fatal Flight 17"
"Ratcatcher"
Bonus:
"Hellbound"
"Born To Perish" visualizer:
"Born To Perish" drum playthrough video:
Artwork trailer:
Teaser/song snippets: