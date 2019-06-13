DESTRUCTION - Road To Born To Perish, Part 1: The New Lineup (Video)

Legendary German thrashers, Destruction, are gearing up for the release of their 17th studio album, Born To Perish, out on August 9 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here.

A new trailer, Road To Born To Perish, Part 1: The New Lineup, can be seen below:

Born To Perish was recorded in January & February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .

The stunning cover art was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more. He has also produced a trailer where you can follow the creation of the artwork. Watch below.

Tracklist:

"Born To Perish"

"Inspired By Death"

"Betrayal"

"Rotten"

"Filthy Wealth"

"Butchered For Life"

"Tyrants Of The Netherworld"

"We Breed Evil"

"Fatal Flight 17"

"Ratcatcher"

Bonus:

"Hellbound"

"Born To Perish" visualizer:

"Born To Perish" drum playthrough video:

Artwork trailer:

Teaser/song snippets: