DESTRUCTION - Road To Born To Perish, Part 3: Album Concept & Artwork (Video)

Legendary German thrashers, Destruction, are gearing up for the release of their 17th studio album, Born To Perish, out on August 9 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here.

A new trailer, Road To Born To Perish, Part 3: Album Concept & Artwork, can be seen below:

Born To Perish was recorded in January & February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .

The stunning cover art was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more. He has also produced a trailer where you can follow the creation of the artwork. Watch below.

Tracklist:

"Born To Perish"
"Inspired By Death"
"Betrayal"
"Rotten"
"Filthy Wealth"
"Butchered For Life"
"Tyrants Of The Netherworld"
"We Breed Evil"
"Fatal Flight 17"
"Ratcatcher"

Bonus:

"Hellbound"

"Born To Perish" visualizer:

"Born To Perish" drum playthrough video:

Artwork trailer:

Teaser/song snippets:

Road To Born To Perish, Part 1: The New Lineup:

Road To Born To Perish, Part 2: Songwriting & Production

(Photo - Destruction Facebook)



