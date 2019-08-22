DESTRUCTION's Born To Perish Album Enters Charts Worldwide

German thrashers, Destruction, have entered charts all over the world with their new album, Born To Perish, including a #26 position in their home country, Germany and #36 in Switzerland.

Worldwide chart results:

UK - Rock Charts #9

US - Current Hard Music #13

Germany #26

Canada - Hard Music #30

UK - Indie Charts #31

Switzerland #36

Canada - Top Current Albums #80

Belgium VL #104

France #116

US - Top Current Albums #135

These are the best Destruction chart results ever in these countries.

The band states: "We are truly blown away by the fantastic reactions, the metal fans have given us since the album came out! Those official chart entries are now of course the little cherry on the pie. In the long history of the band we never had better chart results than for Born To Perish. On a side note many other great results like the #2 in Japan on the Disc Union charts are also worth to be mentioned I think. This is fantastic and we appreciate the loyalty as a true blessing! Thanks to all our faithful fans worldwide for the backing up & the support, they prove since more than 35 years that thrash metal is hard to kill and will survive all bloody trends! And we wanna thank the people behind the scenes involved in this record as well, especially our label Nuclear Blast, that I consider not just a business partner, we are working with friends! YOU ROCK OUR WORLD!!!"

Born To Perish was recorded in January and February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .

The stunning cover art was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more.

Tracklist:

"Born To Perish"

"Inspired By Death"

"Betrayal"

"Rotten"

"Filthy Wealth"

"Butchered For Life"

"Tyrants Of The Netherworld"

"We Breed Evil"

"Fatal Flight 17"

"Ratcatcher"

Bonus:

"Hellbound"

"Inspired By Death" visualizer:

"Betrayal" video:

"Born To Perish" visualizer:

(Photo - Liné Hammett)