DESTRUCTION To Release Born To Perish Album In August; Teaser Video Streaming

German thrash legends, Destruction, will release their 17th studio album, Born To Perish, on August 9 via Nuclear Blast.

Born To Perish was recorded in January / February 2019 with V.O. Pulver (Pro-Pain, Burning Witches, Nervosa) at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and the new second guitar shredder, Damir Eskic.

Randy comments: "I’ve recorded quite a few thrash records over the years but never have I laid down drum tracks this intense, brutal and dynamic. It will be a nice challenge indeed to play those new songs live! I am very happy I could also contribute to the songwriting of the record, as Mike and Schmier were really open for ideas! This album is packed with amazing songs, rippin' riffs, blistering vocals and great lead solos shared by Mike and Damir. To be honest at first I was not thrilled about adding another guitar player cause I loved the trio but Damir has been such a great addition, both as a player and as a person - he really is a perfect fit for Destruction!"

Schmier adds: "This is indeed a very important album for us. There is a certain positive strength in the new line up and it feels really great. Whoever has seen us live lately maybe will understand what I mean and for sure that has an important influence on this record. Born To Perish is more in your face, it is fast and furious, has more crazy guitars and a has a very groovy & punchy backbone with Mr. Randy Black! But for sure it features some of the best raging Destruction songs we’ve written in quite a while. I gotta quote what some die hard fans lately printed on a shirt: "DESTRUCTION 2019 - stronger than ever!" Nothing to add - fuck yeah!"

