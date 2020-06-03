DESTRUCTION To Release "Nailed To The Cross" Live Video This Friday; Teaser Streaming

Destruction will release the second video, "Nailed To The Cross", from Born To Thrash - Live In Germany this Friday (June 5). A teaser can be seen below.

Says the band: "Today we are really excited to tease you with a trailer of the smash-hammer 'Nailed To The Cross' and some first press reactions about our very spontaneous live record! The album is already available for streaming, the physical release is next month on July 17th!"

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

Tracklisting:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"