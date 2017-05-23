DESTRUCTOR Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Decibel Casualties Album

Decibel Casualties, the new album from US titans Destructor, is set for release on June 9th via Pure Steel Records. A video trailer for the upcoming release is available for streaming below.

Dave Overkill (vocals, guitar) and Matt Flammalbe (drums) from the Ohio-based band have returned with sharpened steel. After the 2016 release, Back In Bondage, now the brand new album is ready. High speed and energy like in their early 20s is the one and only basis for the guys. Nick Annihilator (guitar) and Tim Hammer (bass) joined the legends and you can be sure that Destructor sounds fresher than ever before.

Tracklisting:

“Restore Chaos”

“Keep The Faith”

“Metal Spike Deep”

“We Are Ready”

“The Last Days”

“Firey Winds”

“Metal Till Death”

“In Hell”

Trailer:

Lineup:

Dave Overkill - vocals, guitars

Tim Hammer - bass

Matt Flammable - drums

Nick Annihilator - guitars