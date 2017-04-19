DETHKLOK Producer Ulrich Wild Releases Mixing Course Through ProMix Academy

Promix Academy founder & producer/engineer Warren Huart (Ace Frehley, Korn, Aerosmith) has teamed up with esteemed producer Ulrich Wild (Brendon Small/ Dethklok, White Zombie, Deftones) to release a new Promix Academy mixing course detailing Wild’s recent work on Brendon Small’s Galaktikon. This video released on ProMix Academy takes you inside Wild’s studio where he gives an in-depth discussion of the Galaktikon track “Triton” breaking down the instruments while including anecdotes from the recording and production of the album. One quote from the course is “One of the most important things in mixing is to keep the interest of the listener... if the song doesn’t grab you in the beginning you’re kind of done with it. So it’s important to keep the interest.”

This educational mixing course is also chock full of insider stories and recording/production insights such as isolating the bass parts of Bryan Beller and drums of Gene Hoglan through Pro-Tools on “Triton.” Wild also explains how they achieved the sound on the track.



Wild and Brendon Small have been working together since Dethklok’s debut album The Dethalbum in 2007 and has worked on all of Small’s albums since. On working with Small, Wild said “Making records with Brendon Small is always entertaining, since he is not only an amazing musician, but also a comedian. He’s an extremely talented, and his approach to songwriting is very orchestral. With this many tracks it can get tedious to get everything sounding tight and precise, especially the brutally fast songs. But the main challenge is finding space in the mix for all the tracks. Making it all fit together like a puzzle is often challenging, but ultimately very satisfying.”



Wild stated the importance of the course as “Now more than ever it’s important to share our knowledge with each other. I started as a runner in a recording studio and worked my way up to engineering and producing. These opportunities a rare now, and learning on the job is much harder to do. Warren fills that void. With his Produce Like A Pro channel we can look over each other’s shoulders and gain valuable insight. That holds true not only for novices, but also old dogs like me. He visits a lot of top notch producers and engineers, and I’m honored he asked me to do this Galaktikon course for Pro Mix Academy.” View an excerpt from the video at Produce Like A Pro and find the purchase link to the full video course including access to the multitrack sessions from the album here.

In addition to his work as a producer and engineer, Huart aims to help people make great music by sharing the knowledge and experience he’s accumulated over his near 30 years in the industry through Produce Like a Pro and ProMix Academy. Huart explains: “I want to demystify the recording process and show that there really isn’t a difference between the ‘professionals’ and home recordists. We all share the same passion for music creation and our aim is to break down barriers and democratize the music industry.”

(Photo: Courtesy Of Ulrich Wild)