DEUS OTIOSUS Streaming New Song "Kneel"

Danish old school death metallers Deus Otiosus are streaming a new song from their upcoming album Opposer. Listen to "Kneel" below, the opening track on their new album, Opposer.

Deus Otiosus have signed a deal with aptly named French label, Great Dane Records. Opposer will be released on April 30th. The recording of the album was finished in Fast Beat Records, Copenhagen, with producer Rasmus Toftlund. Talented Danish artist Claude Wit created the cover artwork.

Opposer is the follow up to 2014's Rise album released by Deepsend Records. In 2015 Deus Otiosus released the EP Sis Mortuus Mondo, with one new song, "Greater Horror", as a pre-view to the upcoming album.

Great Dane Records is a French death metal label distributed by Season Of Mist.

Tracklisting:

“Kneel”

“Disturbing The Dead”

“Stand Your Ground”

“Haunter”

“Towering Flames”

“The Opposer”

“To The Graves”

“Return To Slavery”

“Greater Horror”

“March Of The Unworthy”

