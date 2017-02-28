DEVANGELIC Reveals Complete Details About New Album Phlegethon

Italian death metal group Devangelic has revealed the details of sophomore album Phlegethon. The album will be released October 27th on Comatose Music.

The artwork was created by American artist Ken Sarafin (Sarafin Concepts) and is based on Dante's Inferno; the concept revolves around a journey through the darkest and most brutal elements that characterize the masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance Poet.



Phlegethon will consist of 100% pure US style brutal death metal mixed with unrelenting guitar riffs, dark atmospheres, intense blasting and ultra guttural vocals. The album will be mixed/mastered by Sasha Borovykh at TsunTsun Productions. Comatose Music will open pre-orders in the coming months.

Phlegethon tracklisting:

"Plagued By Obscurity"

"Mutilation Above Salvation"

"Of Maggots And Disease"

"Malus Invictus"

"Abominated Impurity Of The Oppressed"

"Condemned To Dismemberment"

"Wretched Incantations"

"Manifestation Of Agony"

"Decaying Suffering"

"Asphyxiation Upon Phlegethon"

----

"He Who Sleeps" (Morbid Angel cover) *

"Abominated Impurity Of The Oppressed" (Promo 2016) *

* The limited digipak version will be released with two bonus tracks.