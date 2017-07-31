DEVANGELIC Streaming New Track "Plagued By Obscurity"

"Plagued By Obscurity”, the opening track on Italian death metal group Devangelic’s upcoming sophomore album, Phlegethon, is available for streaming below. The album will be released October 27th on Comatose Music.

The artwork was created by American artist Ken Sarafin (Sarafin Concepts) and is based on Dante's Inferno; the concept revolves around a journey through the darkest and most brutal elements that characterize the masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance Poet.

Phlegethon will consist of 100% pure US style brutal death metal mixed with unrelenting guitar riffs, dark atmospheres, intense blasting and ultra guttural vocals. The album will be mixed/mastered by Sasha Borovykh at TsunTsun Productions. Comatose Music will open pre-orders soon.

Phlegethon tracklisting:

"Plagued By Obscurity"

"Mutilation Above Salvation"

"Of Maggots And Disease"

"Malus Invictus"

"Abominated Impurity Of The Oppressed"

"Condemned To Dismemberment"

"Wretched Incantations"

"Manifestation Of Agony"

"Decaying Suffering"

"Asphyxiation Upon Phlegethon"

"He Who Sleeps" (Morbid Angel cover) (limited digipak bonus track)

"Abominated Impurity Of The Oppressed" (Promo 2016) (limited digipak bonus track)

"Plagued By Obscurity”: