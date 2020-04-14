DEVANGELIC Unleash "Eyes Of Abzu" Lyric Video

Italian brutal death metal band Devangelic have released their new lyric video for "Eyes Of Abzu". The song is taken from their new album Ersetu, coming May 15 via Willowtip Records.

Named after the Akkadian term for "Mesopotamian Underworld / Realm Of The Dead,” Ersetu is a concept album based on the Annunaki’s myth “Those Who From Heaven To Earth Came.” The myth explores the theory of creation through the alien DNA, human slavery and the legend of the great serpent (the Knower) as the emblem of Enki and of two of his sons, Ningishzidda and Marduk.

Featuring nine tracks of otherworldly death metal, Ersetu is a journey through the ancient land of Mesopotamia all combined with the darkest elements of the Sumerian's religion and deities.

Tracklisting:

"Swarm Of Serpents"

"Upon The Wrath Of Divinities"

"Eyes Of Abzu"

"Subterranean Revelations"

"Embalmed In Visceral Fluids"

"Throne Of Larvae"

"Vomiting The Infected"

"Sigils Of Fallen Abominations"

"Cryptic Resurrection"

Pre-orders can be placed now via Willowtip or Bandcamp. For further details, visit Devangelic on Facebook.