DEVIL CITY ANGELS Featuring RIKKI ROCKETT Release "Testify" Video

"Five or six years ago, I started a band with Tracii Guns called Devil City Angels," says Poison drummer Rikki Rockett. "We added a singer named Brandon Gibbs, and Eric Brittingham (on bass) who had been a long-time friend. We made a record, we did a small tour. We started to get some pretty good traction. We had some problems with management, we brought Rudy Sarzo in for a short time; then I got sick."

"We all had to do what we had to do. Tracii went back to L.A. Guns, Eric is with Bret (Michaels), Rudy's doing a bunch of his stuff. That left Brandon and I. After I got better, we got Joel Kosche from Collective Soul. We put together this song, recorded it virtually. Topher Nolan played bass on it. We grabbed the club for a couple of hours and did a video; we just never released the song. With all this lockdown, we couldn't think of a better time to put it out. We hope you love it as much as we loved doing it. Devil City Angels - 'Testify'."