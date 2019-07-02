DEVIL MASTER Announce First Mexico Headline Tour
July 2, 2019, 5 minutes ago
Philly's raw entity Devil Master has announced their first Mexico headline tour throughout August! The tour begins following the band's performance at Psycho Las Vegas 2019. Additionally, Devil Master will tour with death metal legends and labelmates Obituary this fall throughout late-September/October.
Satan Spits On Children Of Light is available on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical orders are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.
Dates:
August
20 – Tijuana, Mexico – Lycanthropub
21- Queretaro, Mexico – Mas Sabe El Diablo
22 – San Luis Potosi, Mexico – Loud Open Stage
23 – Morelia, Mexico – Cactux Bar
24 – Tultopec, Mexico – Servants Of Death
25 – Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico – Gato Calavera
September
27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
6 - Reno, NV - Cargo
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
9 - Denver, CO - Summit
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Madison, WI - Sylvee
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
20 - Providence, RI - The Strand
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
(Photo by: Shang Whaley)