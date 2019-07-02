DEVIL MASTER Announce First Mexico Headline Tour

Philly's raw entity Devil Master has announced their first Mexico headline tour throughout August! The tour begins following the band's performance at Psycho Las Vegas 2019. Additionally, Devil Master will tour with death metal legends and labelmates Obituary this fall throughout late-September/October.

Satan Spits On Children Of Light is available on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical orders are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Dates:

August

20 – Tijuana, Mexico – Lycanthropub

21- Queretaro, Mexico – Mas Sabe El Diablo

22 – San Luis Potosi, Mexico – Loud Open Stage

23 – Morelia, Mexico – Cactux Bar

24 – Tultopec, Mexico – Servants Of Death

25 – Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico – Gato Calavera

September

27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

6 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

9 - Denver, CO - Summit

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

20 - Providence, RI - The Strand

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

(Photo by: Shang Whaley)