DEVIL MASTER Debuts "Desperate Shadow" Music Video; Debut Album Due In March

Philadelphia’s Devil Master have released a video for "Desperate Shadow", a track from their upcoming debut album, Satan Spits On Children Of Light, due for release on March 1st on CD/LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Watch below.

Devil Master stake their claim as one of the most venomous, twisted entities in the underground with their hellish debut, Satan Spits On Children Of Light. The album, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Mammoth Grinder) rattles the very gates of hell with a vile dose of black metal-infused punk mayhem. Commanding the steel of Venom, the fury of Bathory's earliest years, and the raw, uncompromising nature of the notorious Gism, Satan Spits On Children Of Light sees Devil Master emerge from the grave and reach new blasphemous heights. Give in to the Satanic panic and obey your Devil Master.

Satan Spits On Children Of Light will be available on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Tracklisting:

"Listen, Sweet Demons..."

"Nightmares in the Human Collapse"

"Black Flame Candle"

"Devil Is Your Master"

"Christ's Last Hiss"

"Skeleton Hand"

"Nuit"

"Gaunt Immortality"

"Desperate Shadow"

"Her Thirsty Whip"

"Dance of Fullmoon Specter"

"Webs of Sorrow"

"XIII"

"Desperate Shadow" video:

(Photo - Shang Whaley)