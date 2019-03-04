DEVIL MASTER - Satan Spits On Children Of Light Full Album Stream Available

Philadelphia's Devil Master are offering a full stream of their debut, Satan Spits On Children Of Light, out now via Relapse. Listen below.

The album, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Mammoth Grinder) rattles the very gates of hell with a vile dose of black metal-infused punk mayhem. Commanding the steel of Venom, the fury of Bathory's earliest years, and the raw, uncompromising nature of the notorious Gism, Satan Spits On Children Of Light sees Devil Master emerge from the grave and reach new blasphemous heights. Give in to the Satanic panic and obey your Devil Master.

Satan Spits On Children Of Light is available on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical orders are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Tracklisting:

"Listen, Sweet Demons..."

"Nightmares in the Human Collapse"

"Black Flame Candle"

"Devil Is Your Master"

"Christ's Last Hiss"

"Skeleton Hand"

"Nuit"

"Gaunt Immortality"

"Desperate Shadow"

"Her Thirsty Whip"

"Dance of Fullmoon Specter"

"Webs of Sorrow"

"XIII"

Album stream:

"Desperate Shadow" video:

Devil Master are touring North America. Remaining dates are listed below:

March

4 - Birmingham, AL - Below

6 - Houston, TX - Dan Electro’s

7 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

8 - Dallas, TX - Regal Room

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Mothership Connection

10 - Kansas City, MO - TBA

11 - Chicago, IL - Ranchos Huevos

12 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

13 - Ottawa, ON - Pour Boy

14 - Montreal, QC - La Plante

15 - New York City, NY - Sabbat’s Lair

16 - Montclair, NJ - The Meatlocker

17 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA (Record Release Party)

(Photo - Shang Whaley)