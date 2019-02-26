DEVIL MASTER Share “Her Thirsty Whip” Single

Philadelphia's Devil Master stake their claim as one of the most venomous, twisted entities in the underground with their hellish debut, Satan Spits on Children of Light. Today they've shared "Her Thirsty" Whip" just before it sees its release this Friday on Relapse.

Additionally, Devil Master begin their North American tour this Friday, March 1st in Richmond, VA. The tour runs until March 17th in Philadelphia, PA for the official Satan Spits on Children of Light Record Release Party.

The album, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Mammoth Grinder) rattles the very gates of hell with a vile dose of black metal-infused punk mayhem. Commanding the steel of Venom, the fury of Bathory's earliest years, and the raw, uncompromising nature of the notorious Gism, Satan Spits On Children Of Light sees Devil Master emerge from the grave and reach new blasphemous heights. Give in to the Satanic panic and obey your Devil Master.

Satan Spits On Children Of Light will be available on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Tracklisting:

"Listen, Sweet Demons..."

"Nightmares in the Human Collapse"

"Black Flame Candle"

"Devil Is Your Master"

"Christ's Last Hiss"

"Skeleton Hand"

"Nuit"

"Gaunt Immortality"

"Desperate Shadow"

"Her Thirsty Whip"

"Dance of Fullmoon Specter"

"Webs of Sorrow"

"XIII"

"Her Thirsty Whip":

"Desperate Shadow" video:

In live news, Devil Master has announced North American tour dates spanning from March 1st in Richmond, VA to March 17th in Philadelphia, PA for the official Satan Spits On Children Of Light Record Release Party. All confirmed tour dates are available below:

March

1 - Richmond, VA - Chicken Fiesta

2 - Greensboro, NC - Fantasy

3 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

4 - Birmingham, AL - Below

6 - Houston, TX - Dan Electro’s

7 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

8 - Dallas, TX - Regal Room

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Mothership Connection

10 - Kansas City, MO - TBA

11 - Chicago, IL - Ranchos Huevos

12 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

13 - Ottawa, ON - Pour Boy

14 - Montreal, QC - La Plante

15 - New York City, NY - Sabbat’s Lair

16 - Montclair, NJ - The Meatlocker

17 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA (Record Release Party)

(Photo - Shang Whaley)