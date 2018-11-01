DEVIL MASTER Streaming Manifestations Compilation In It's Entirety

Philadelphia’s Devil Master have been spitting in the face of convention since forming in 2016 with their raw, twisted brand of death rock meets black metal punk mayhem.

Manifestations includes the band’s full catalog, two sold out demos from 2016 & 2017 (S/T & Inhabit The Corpse); remixed, remastered, and sounding more malevolent than before; plus available on vinyl together for the first time.

The compilation is out tomorrow, November 2nd, on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads and streaming services here. A full album stream can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“The Devil Master (Devil Is Your Master)”

“Distorted Paths / Fear The Future Gleam”

“Failure To Die”

“Sex With Succubus”

“Inhabit The Corpse”

“Obscene Charade”

“Gates Of Pain”

“Blood On My Shroud”

Album stream:

“Obscene Charade” video:

(Photo by: Kassandra C & A.P.)