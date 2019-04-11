DEVIL'S HAND Featuring MIKE SLAMER And ANDREW FREEMAN Release "We Come Alive" Lyric Video

Devil’s Hand - the project featuring producer/guitarist/songwriter Mike Slamer and singer Andrew Freeman of Last In Line fame - have released a lyric video for "We Come Alive", the lead track of their self-titled album, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"We Come Alive"

"Falling In"

"One More Time"

"Another Way To Fly"

"Drive Away"

"Justified"

"Rise Above It All"

"Devil's Hand"

"Unified"

"Heartbeat Away"

"Push Comes To Shove"

"We Come Alive" lyric video:

"Heartbeat Away":

"Falling In" lyric video:

Linuep:

Andrew Freeman - Lead Vocals

Mike Slamer - Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Chet Wynd - Drums