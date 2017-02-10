DEVIL TO PAY Premiere “Kobold In The Breadbasket” Music Video

February 10, 2017, 38 minutes ago

news heavy metal devil to pay

DEVIL TO PAY Premiere “Kobold In The Breadbasket” Music Video

Devil To Pay return with a new video, “Kobold In The Breadbasket”, available for streaming below.

The four-piece issued their fifth full-length, A Bend Through Space And Time, last year via Ripple Music, and in follow-up clips for “Your Inner Lemmy” and “On And On (In Your Mind)” they take to the woods for the moody “Kobold In The Breadbasket”, a somewhat slower, more languid and ultimately darker track that was nonetheless a standout from the record.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve Janiak, joined in the band by guitarist Rob Hough, bassist/backing vocalist Matt Stokes and drummer Chad Profigle, says, “”Kobold In The Breadbasket” is our little mythological lament, a fairy tale where a farmer in another time and place inadvertently curses himself and his family. It was intended as a metaphor for mankind’s disregard for nature and penchant for ecological disaster. In keeping with the nature theme, we filmed the video in Brown County, Indiana, at the edge of a man-made lake with our good friend Jay Rich. Our upcoming West Coast tour is currently in the works. It starts 4/20 and will be our first trip back to the coast since 2006.”

More to come from Devil To Pay in 2017, so stay tuned.

Featured Audio

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews