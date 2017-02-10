DEVIL TO PAY Premiere “Kobold In The Breadbasket” Music Video

Devil To Pay return with a new video, “Kobold In The Breadbasket”, available for streaming below.

The four-piece issued their fifth full-length, A Bend Through Space And Time, last year via Ripple Music, and in follow-up clips for “Your Inner Lemmy” and “On And On (In Your Mind)” they take to the woods for the moody “Kobold In The Breadbasket”, a somewhat slower, more languid and ultimately darker track that was nonetheless a standout from the record.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve Janiak, joined in the band by guitarist Rob Hough, bassist/backing vocalist Matt Stokes and drummer Chad Profigle, says, “”Kobold In The Breadbasket” is our little mythological lament, a fairy tale where a farmer in another time and place inadvertently curses himself and his family. It was intended as a metaphor for mankind’s disregard for nature and penchant for ecological disaster. In keeping with the nature theme, we filmed the video in Brown County, Indiana, at the edge of a man-made lake with our good friend Jay Rich. Our upcoming West Coast tour is currently in the works. It starts 4/20 and will be our first trip back to the coast since 2006.”

More to come from Devil To Pay in 2017, so stay tuned.