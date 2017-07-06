DEVILDRIVER Announces US Tour With 36 CRAZYFISTS, CANE HILL, UNCURED And TETRARCH
July 6, 2017, an hour ago
Southern California-based groove metal band, DevilDriver, are set to return to the road this August and September on a headline tour featuring special guests 36 Crazyfists, Cane Hill, Uncured and Tetrarch. The tour starts August 18th in San Jose, CA and wraps up September 22nd in Lubbock, TX. A complete list of dates can be found below.
"I am proud to announce the next DevilDriver headlining through the United States. We are bringing Our GREAT FRIENDS 36 CrazyFists who we haven't toured with in years as well as Cane Hill, Uncured and Tetrarch! - Come out to a show and GET IN THE PIT! See ya there!" says DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara about the upcoming tour.
In addition to the upcoming tour, DevilDriver will also appear as part of this year's Chicago Open Air Festival on Sunday, July 16th.
Tour dates:
July
16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air
August (with 36 Crazyfists, Uncured, Tetrarch)
18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz - San Jose
19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
20 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
August (with 36 Crazyfists, Uncured, Tetrarch and Cane Hill)
23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
24 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
25 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre
26 - Battle Creek, MI - Leila Arboretum* (Michigan Metal Festival)
27 - La Crosse, WI - Cavalier Lounge
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
29 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
30 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
31 - Wichita, KS - Crown Uptown
September (with 36 Crazyfists, Uncured, Tetrarch and Cane Hill)
1 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
5 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
7 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex
8 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys
9 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse - TN
13 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse (at The International)
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's
15 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's Music Hall
20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom
* - Festival Date