DEVILDRIVER Announces US Tour With 36 CRAZYFISTS, CANE HILL, UNCURED And TETRARCH

Southern California-based groove metal band, DevilDriver, are set to return to the road this August and September on a headline tour featuring special guests 36 Crazyfists, Cane Hill, Uncured and Tetrarch. The tour starts August 18th in San Jose, CA and wraps up September 22nd in Lubbock, TX. A complete list of dates can be found below.

"I am proud to announce the next DevilDriver headlining through the United States. We are bringing Our GREAT FRIENDS 36 CrazyFists who we haven't toured with in years as well as Cane Hill, Uncured and Tetrarch! - Come out to a show and GET IN THE PIT! See ya there!" says DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara about the upcoming tour.

In addition to the upcoming tour, DevilDriver will also appear as part of this year's Chicago Open Air Festival on Sunday, July 16th.

Tour dates:

July

16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air

August (with 36 Crazyfists, Uncured, Tetrarch)

18 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz - San Jose

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

20 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

21 - Billings, MT - Pub Station



August (with 36 Crazyfists, Uncured, Tetrarch and Cane Hill)

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

24 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

25 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theatre

26 - Battle Creek, MI - Leila Arboretum* (Michigan Metal Festival)

27 - La Crosse, WI - Cavalier Lounge

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

29 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

30 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

31 - Wichita, KS - Crown Uptown

September (with 36 Crazyfists, Uncured, Tetrarch and Cane Hill)

1 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

5 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

7 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

8 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys

9 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse - TN

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse (at The International)

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's

15 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's Music Hall

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

* - Festival Date