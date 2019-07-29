DEVILDRIVER Cancel European Tour
July 29, 2019, an hour ago
It is with great regret that DevilDriver have sadly been forced to have to cancel their European tour in September / October 2019. This is due to unexpected circumstances, completely out of the control of the band, which means that the band is left with no choice but to cancel all of these shows.
The band would like to stress that they hate cancelling anything and in 20 years of touring the world, they have never cancelled a tour before and are certainly not a band that want to mess their fans or their promoters around. The band and the management would like to apologise to all their fans that had already bought tickets for the tour. Those tickets can be refunded at their original point of purchase. DevilDriver promise that they will make this up to fans and promoters alike when they return to Europe in 2020 with a show bigger and better than ever before.
Thank you for your understanding in this situation and once again, apologies for the inconvenience caused.
DevilDriver have to cancel the following tour dates:
September
13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
15 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuru
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine
24 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
25 - Rome, Italy - Orion
27 - Lyon, France - CCO
28 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff
29 - Metz, France - Le Gueulard
30 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
October
1 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
4 - Madrid, Spain - Independence
5 - Bormujos Seville, Spain - End Of Summer Open Air Fest
[Photo Credit: Ben Hoffman]