DEVILDRIVER Drop Off Bill For MEGADETH's Inaugural Megacruise; DEZ FAFARA's Wife Diagnosed With Cancer

The PRP is reporting that DevilDriver frontman, Dez Fafara, has announced that the band have dropped off the bill for the inaugural Megacruise, hosted by Megadeth, sailing October 13 - 18.

Fafara revealed that the band will be missing the cruise due his wife and business partner, Anahstasia Fafara, having been diagnosed with cancer this week.

Dez commented: “Today my world is BLACK my wife and best friend @mrsfafara was told yesterday she has cancer. Please send positive vibes for our family while we go through this difficult time. #FuckCancer. AT THIS TIME @devildriver IS CANCELLING @themegacruise SO I can be by my wife’s side. Thank you for your understanding.”

(Photo - Ben Hoffman)