DEVILDRIVER Drop Off Bill For Second Leg Of STATIC-X's Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

In wake of the recent news that DevilDriver front man Dez Fafara's wife, Anastasia Fafara, has been diagnosed with cancer, the band has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming leg of Static-X's Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary tour, so that Dez may remain home to care for her and his family.

Says Fafara: "My wife has been diagnosed with cancer. I will be staying home to care for her and be by her side every minute as she begins her cancer fight with surgery and further treatments. Apologies to all, but I'm sure you all understand that family comes before work. We thank you for all your well wishes at this time."

Static-X states: "We’re very excited to announce Mushroomhead and Drowning Pool to our line up for the next run in America. DevilDriver unfortunately had to drop off due to unforeseen circumstances with family, we wish them well."



(Photo - Ben Hoffman)