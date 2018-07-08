DEVILDRIVER Frontman DEZ FAFARA - "Johnny, Waylon, Willie – Those Are The Lemmys Of Country"

DevilDriver released their new album of outlaw country-gone-metal anthems, Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1, via Napalm Records on July 6th.

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Devidriver vocalist Dez Fafara admitted: “You go on people’s tour buses, and you hear country music. I got turned onto it by my parents’ record collection. They loved it all, from The Doors to Steppenwolf to Kenny Rogers to Willie Nelson. It’s kind of why I grew up loving all types of music; I don’t just listen to one style of stuff.”

Volbeat constantly fly the flag of Johnny Cash - and Devildriver, with Lee Ving of Fear cover "The Man Comes Around" by Johnny Cash on the Outlaws album. Rebel Meets Rebel with Dimebag Darrell, Vinnie Paul and Rex Brown from Pantera, along with David Allan Coe, combined metal and country seamlessly. There's something about these two genres that blend together so well, and that fans appreciate. “I find myself having to explain that more to people who are overseas in The UK or Europe. Over here (in North America) if you go to a cookout, barbecue, or tailgating event, you’re going to hear Black Sabbath into Pantera into Johnny Cash into Slayer into Willie Nelson; there’s no differentiating. It’s not like ‘Whiskey River’ comes on after a Slayer song, and everybody looks at you, saying ‘Turn that off!’ No, everyone keeps partying. ‘Hand me a beer, I love this song.’ So they’ve always been kind of combined, and that outlaw spirit like Johnny, Waylon, Willie – those are the Lemmys of the country genre. Those cats broke open so much ground with their touring. Their lyrics are so poignant; that’s one of the reasons we chose to do country, is because the lyrics are so poignant. You put that together with heavy riffs and drums, you’re going to have something incredibly special; and that’s exactly what happened here.”

There's a distinct possibility that Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1 will turn younger Devildriver fans onto older music, specifically the original versions of these outlaw country songs. “I don’t know? We just did this, let’s see what happens," confides Dez. "Maybe they’ll seek stuff out. I mean, Johnny Cash covered Trent Reznor (of Nine Inch Nails). And John Carter told me about that, he says it in our EPK. ‘Call me a rebel, call me an outlaw, all I am is free.’ Meaning I’m free to do what I want, I don’t have any boundaries. I’m just trying to follow in the footsteps of these other cats really.”

Outlaws 'Til The End tracklisting:

"Country Heroes"

Written by Hank Williams III

Performed by Hank3 & Dez Fafara

"Whiskey River"

Written by Johnny Bush and Paul Stroud; recorded by Willie Nelson

Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara

"Outlaw Man"

Written by David Blue; recorded by the Eagles

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DevilDriver

"Ghost Riders in the Sky"

Written by Stan Jones

Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara

"I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)"

Written by Bobby Bobby Borchers, Wayne Kemp, Mack Vickery; recorded by Johnny Paycheck

Performed by Dez Fafara & DevilDriver

"If Drinking Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will)"

Written by Harlan Sanders, Rick Beresford; recorded by George Jones

Performed by Wednesday13 & Dez Fafara

"The Man Comes Around"

Written by Johnny Cash

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

"A Thousand Miles From Nowhere"

Written by Dwight Yoakam

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DevilDriver

"Copperhead Road"

Written by Steve Earle

Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara

"Dad's Gonna Kill Me"

Written by Richard Thompson

Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara

"A Country Boy Can Survive"

Written by Hank Williams Jr.

Performed by Dez Fafara & DevilDriver

"The Ride"

Written by J.B. Detterline Jr., Gary Gentry; recorded by David Allan Coe

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

"Copperhead Road":

"Ghost Riders In The Sky":

"Country Heroes":