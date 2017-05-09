DEVILDRIVER Frontman DEZ FAFARA Launches The Oracle Management

DevilDriver/Coal Chamber frontman Dez Fafara recently announced the launch of The Oracle Management and has brought in the expertise of artist manager Mark Vieira, formerly of Good Fight Management and Prosthetic Records. Together, Fafara and Vieira hold more than 45 years of combined experience and share a vision and mission to create an artist-driven environment for growing acts as well as established talent to persevere in an ever-changing industry where staying ahead of the curve at all times is vital. Vieira's bands, 1349 (North America only), Black Tusk, The Casualties, Ringworm, Silver Snakes, Tombs, and Vattnet (formerly Vattnet Viskar), join the powerful existing roster of DevilDriver, Amigo The Devil, Wil Ridge and Made From Stars.

The Oracle CEO Dez Fafara states, "It's my great pleasure to welcome Mark Vieira and his roster of bands to The Oracle Management. When synergy happens, it's often a lightning-strike moment. In my first meeting with Mark, we had an instant connection. We both had a common mission with our artists to provide total attention to every detail - whether it be as mundane as tour routing or marketing or out-of-the-box ideas that often notch an artist up overnight due to a well-executed plan of attack on multiple fronts. We quickly formed an infrastructure from all the sources we had together which makes for a powerful combination. We get sh*t done and in a timely manner... that's just the facts!"

He continues, "It just made total sense joining forces with Mark. Here's a guy who's driven, who like me, doesn't mind picking up the phone late at night or early in the morning and doesn't mind working 15 hours a day to better his clients' careers. Together we leave no stone unturned. Get ready. This is just the beginning of The Oracle Management and where we will be taking the company into the future. There will be many more announcements coming on the horizon, including announcements of other managers joining the team, as well as other bands joining the roster. Looking forward to the work!"

Vieira adds, "Our paths have crossed a few times over the years, but Dez and I would've otherwise never had the opportunity to really get to know one another. Upon sitting down and discussing ideas and our philosophies, it was pretty apparent we were on the same page. About an hour after leaving our first meeting, we were already on the phone a couple times, and everything clicked. Dez has a unique vision of the industry from having been in two bands that were built from the ground up and both became successful worldwide. With our combined backgrounds and experiences, The Oracle Management offers something truly unique to both established and developing artists, and I am looking forward to being in on the ground floor of a growing company with other like-minded individuals who work as a team on every project."

The Oracle Management is also the umbrella company for many of Dez Fafara's other lifestyle brands, such as SunCult Surf/Skate and apparel for the subculture, DevilDriver OG Wax / flower and cartridges through Jadehouse Extracts, among a growing portfolio of business ventures.

More information at this location.