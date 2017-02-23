DEVILDRIVER Guitarist MIKE SPREITZER Featured In The Sound And The Story Video Short

Fret 12 has posted their newest video short in The Sound And The Story series, this time featuring DevilDriver guitarist Mike Spreitzer. In the video below, Mike talks about joining the band, his love for both Def Leppard and Marilyn Manson, as well as Ozzfest.

DevilDriver is currently headlining a North American tour, dubbed the Bound By The Road Tour, featuring support from special guests and heavy metal frontrunners Death Angel, Winds Of Plague, The Agonist and Azreal. Remaining dates are as listed:

February

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - McAllen, TX - Sofie's

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

28 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

March

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7