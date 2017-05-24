DEVILDRIVER Guitarist NEAL TIEMANN Featured In New Tour Pranks Episode (Video)

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Pranks, DevilDriver guitarist Neal Tiemann reveals the pranks the band have pulled on tour:

Speaking with Greece-based Metalpaths, DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara recently revealed the band will be performing songs from his previous band, Coal Chamber, on their 2017 tour.

Fafara: "I will tell you this now, DevilDriver is going to start playing four Coal Chamber songs. I’m tired of wating to play the music that made me who I was, I waited 14 years to play 'Loco' again, and that’s the song that made me who I was, that I wrote. I had a late night phone call with Glenn Danzig, called my house, and he told me 'Listen, when I left the Misfits, I played Samhain songs and Misfits songs when I was playing Danzig songs. When Rob Zombie left White Zombie he played White Zombie songs. Why have you waited for long?"

