DEVILDRIVER Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
October 11, 2018, 2 hours ago
Professionally-filmed video footage of DevilDriver's August 11th set at the 2018 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival can be seen below.
Setlist:
"End Of The Line"
"Hold Back The Day"
"Grinfucked"
"Cry For Me Sky (Eulogy Of The Scorned)"
"Not All Who Wander Are Lost"
"These Fighting Words"
"My Night Sky"
"Sail"
"Before The Hangman's Noose"
"I Could Care Less"
"Clouds Over California"
"Ruthless"
"The Mountain"
Devildriver has announced a US headline tour with support from Jinjer and Raven Black. The tour will kick off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ and hit several major US cities, coming to an end on November 18th in San Diego, CA. See below for a full listing of dates:
October
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
27 - Austin, TX - Texas Revolution Fest
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
30 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall
31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
November
1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
4 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom
5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
6 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
7 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
8 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
12 - Racine, WI - Route 20
14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when DevilDriver returns in the fall... we have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close-up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!"