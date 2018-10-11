DEVILDRIVER Live At Alcatraz Metal Festival 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Professionally-filmed video footage of DevilDriver's August 11th set at the 2018 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival can be seen below.

Setlist:

"End Of The Line"

"Hold Back The Day"

"Grinfucked"

"Cry For Me Sky (Eulogy Of The Scorned)"

"Not All Who Wander Are Lost"

"These Fighting Words"

"My Night Sky"

"Sail"

"Before The Hangman's Noose"

"I Could Care Less"

"Clouds Over California"

"Ruthless"

"The Mountain"

Devildriver has announced a US headline tour with support from Jinjer and Raven Black. The tour will kick off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ and hit several major US cities, coming to an end on November 18th in San Diego, CA. See below for a full listing of dates:

October

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

27 - Austin, TX - Texas Revolution Fest

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

November

1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

4 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom

5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

6 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

7 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

8 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12 - Racine, WI - Route 20

14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when DevilDriver returns in the fall... we have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close-up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!"